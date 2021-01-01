Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced low crude pricing environment since it can rely on its balance sheet, which has significantly lower debt exposure. ExxonMobilhas recently chalked out a new five-year program to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The target for elimination of routine flaring in the next decade is another plan which the firm said will align with the initiative of World Bank.”

12/18/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/11/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $39.00.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00.

12/1/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/2/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

XOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,786,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,814,953. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 132,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 368,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

