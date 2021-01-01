ITO Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $672,463.45 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $672,463.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

