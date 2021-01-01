ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0074 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $674,979.94 and $73.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

