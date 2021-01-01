JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $44,553.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00554498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049860 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

