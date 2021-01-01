Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0187 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $182,524.74 and $132,348.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

