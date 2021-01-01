Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $58,871.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

