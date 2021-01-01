Joint Ventures Hits Market Capitalization of $20,045.05 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $20,045.05 and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

