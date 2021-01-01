JulSwap (JUL) Price Hits $39.55 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

