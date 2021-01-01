JulSwap Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

