Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $238.62 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for $238.62 or 0.00816113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00564970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00159368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00301372 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

