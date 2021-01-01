Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $90,582.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

