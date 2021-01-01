Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.08 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Klever has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $34,312.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,768,878 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

