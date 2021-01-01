Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.63 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $14.63 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

