Kuverit Hits Market Cap of $147,950.49 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $147,950.49 and $8.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

Kuverit Token Profile

Kuverit is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,395,645 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.