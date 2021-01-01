Lambda Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.25 million and $5.86 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,718,715 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.