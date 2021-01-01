LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $2,647.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,050,724,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,500,002 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

