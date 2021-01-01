Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $127.13 or 0.00433962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.42 billion and approximately $6.96 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,217,780 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

