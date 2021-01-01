LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 16.2% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $840,989.99 and approximately $3,477.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001722 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

