Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $2.05 million and $156,296.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00425841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

