Maverick Chain (MVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,973.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 102.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $376,932.32 and $3,973.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

