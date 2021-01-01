Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading 105.8% Higher This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $376,852.87 and approximately $3,748.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 105.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

