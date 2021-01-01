MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Achieves $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono, Cashierest and Gate.io. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

