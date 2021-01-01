Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $572,924.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001743 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004420 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

