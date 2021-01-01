Meridian Network Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $710,493.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039271 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001751 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004456 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.