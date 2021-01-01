Meta Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Meta has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541,644 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.