Metacoin Market Cap Reaches $71.73 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and $41,086.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metacoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

