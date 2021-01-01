Metacoin Price Reaches $0.0629 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and $40,688.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

