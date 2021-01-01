MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $145,265.13 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $145,265.13 and $105.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.