mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.75 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $276,887.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.73 or 1.00004519 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 25,729,892 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

