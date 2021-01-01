mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $26.55 million and $252,979.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,393.85 or 0.99962156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020464 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,648,091 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.