Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Naviaddress has a market cap of $30,874.69 and $20,269.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.