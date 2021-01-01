Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $320.55 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Neo has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $320.55 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $14.74 or 0.00050319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00563189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00161673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00076783 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

