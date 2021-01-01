Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $90.35 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,371,135,348 coins and its circulating supply is 21,976,968,546 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

