Neutrino USD Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $125.99 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 128,479,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,478,832 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

