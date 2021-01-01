Newscrypto (NWC) One Day Volume Hits $504,350.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Newscrypto token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.70 million and $504,350.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

Newscrypto Token Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

