Nibble Trading Down 19.2% This Week (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a total market cap of $473.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nibble has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble Profile

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com

Buying and Selling Nibble

