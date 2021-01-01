Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $211,042.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00126951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00555310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049860 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

