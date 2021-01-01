OIN Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $349,812.46 and approximately $1.23 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00555245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300494 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049771 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

