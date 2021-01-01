OneLedger Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and CoinEx. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $144,863.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,717,752 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, UEX, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

