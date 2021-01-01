Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.67 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $369.83 million and $69.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016361 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

