Own Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

About Own

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Own's total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Own's official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for Own is owndata.network

Own Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

