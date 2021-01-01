PAC Global Price Tops $0.0008 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. PAC Global has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $1,766.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 54.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014392 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,857,817,087 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, YoBit, BiteBTC, P2PB2B, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

