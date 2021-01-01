Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 65.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $854,806.50 and $25.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.