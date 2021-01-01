Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Patron has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $5,743.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, Patron has traded up 100.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

