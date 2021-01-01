Paycom Software (PAYC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $457.00 to $513.00.

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $457.00 to $513.00.

12/16/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

11/10/2020 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/6/2020 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $441.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $316.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $441.00 to $457.00.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $430.00.

11/5/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $441.00 to $457.00.

11/3/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.61 and a 200 day moving average of $341.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,000 shares of company stock worth $85,868,710 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $100,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

