Phoenix Global One Day Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00555245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

