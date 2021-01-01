PlatonCoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.20 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $130,133.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,133,771 tokens. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

