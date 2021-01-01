POA Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $432,049.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,089,447 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

