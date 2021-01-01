POA Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, POA has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $432,049.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,089,447 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

