PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00006223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

